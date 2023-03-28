Murder case against Cal City boys' adoptive parents to hinge on testimony from defendants’ other children

Key details came to light Tuesday in the case of two missing California City toddlers as a prosecutor said in opening arguments that one of the toddlers died in Bakersfield and the other was killed after living for barely four days in eastern Kern County.
Much information has been under wraps about what happened to brothers Orrin and Orson West when their adoptive parents reported them missing from California City in December 2020. There had been no word on the boys or what might have happened to them until March 2022, when Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced both parents had been indicted in connection with the boys’ deaths.
Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, have each pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, an involuntary manslaughter charge, willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency in the toddlers’ deaths.
On Tuesday, the courtroom had four to five rows in the gallery completely filled by numerous prosecutors, defense attorneys, family and friends — a rare occurrence and clear indication the case has riveted the local community and people across the nation.
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith said Tuesday building the prosecution’s case hinges on the Wests’ other children divulging information about their brothers dying. One child said Orrin died September 2020 in Bakersfield — the adoptive parents lived in the city before moving to eastern Kern — after turning a pale color and vomiting, according to Smith.
The same child heard a thud one September 2020 night in California City in Orrin’s room, then never saw Orrin again, Smith said. The Wests have two biological children and two adopted children aside from Orrin and Orson.
Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, who is representing Trezell West, began his opening statements by ensuring jurors knew both defendants’ names and emphasizing their children are missing. It was easier to charge the parents rather than admit police cannot find the boys, he said.
“This was a tragic accident, is what the evidence will show,” Hennessy said.
Tips weren’t followed up on — the boys were spotted in Texas, he said. There are 41 sex offenders in California City and police didn’t talk to them until 11 days after the boys were reported missing, he added.
Alekxia Torres Stallings, who is defending Jacqueline West along with Fatima Rodriguez, opted to withhold her opening statements until later. Victor Nasser is also representing Trezell West.
The Wests reported their children missing in December 2020 but investigators soon learned they needed to piece together events three months earlier to learn what happened, Smith said. Statements made by the Wests don’t match the case’s evidence, he added.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team, the FBI, the California Highway Patrol, the Bakersfield and California City police departments, and hundreds of civilians fanned out across eastern Kern County to find the boys, but their efforts turned up nothing, Smith said.
Multiple people reported never having seen either child with the Wests — even Jacqueline West’s own mother had never heard of Orrin and Orson, Smith added.
Defense attorney Hennessy said improper techniques were practiced when questioning children, and that the same was true when California City police officers interviewed Jacqueline West. He showed a picture for jurors to see of a police officer touching Jacqueline’s thigh.
Torres Stallings probed what may have appeared to be numerous missteps by California City police officers on Dec. 21, 2020, when they went to the home of Trezell and Jacqueline West as part of an initial investigation into the report of missing children.
California City Police Officer Joshua Flores testified he didn’t turn on his body-worn camera when first talking with neighbors around the area, and that he only activated it at certain moments in the night. He testified he didn’t write an official report documenting his interviews.
Former California City Police Officer Anthony Cabriales testified he doesn’t recall talking with Child Protective Services on Dec. 21, 2020, when social workers were asked to check if Trezell and Jacqueline had truly adopted Orrin and Orson.
Torres Stallings showed a CPS communications log of the incident, which indicated social workers conferred with someone named Officer Anthony. Cabriales testified he was the only officer named Anthony in the Police Department, yet he doesn’t remember being contacted by CPS on Dec. 21, 2020.
When talking with neighbors that day, Cabriales testified he didn’t write in his report how many people he spoke with or note their contact information. Officers didn’t go into houses surrounding the Wests’ California City home to try to find the boys, or enter any residences on Dec. 21, 2020, Cabriales testified.
There was only one neighbor whose video footage was mentioned in Cabriales’ police report — and ultimately reviewed by him — even though the officer noted cameras affixed to other homes surrounding the Wests’ property, he testified.
Cabriales said he was unsure if, on the night the boys were reported missing, officers called or searched homes of sex offenders in California City. But these searches happened later in the investigation, the officer said.
Testimony is scheduled to continue Wednesday morning.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.