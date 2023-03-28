 Skip to main content
Murder case against Cal City boys' adoptive parents to hinge on testimony from defendants’ other children

Key details came to light Tuesday in the case of two missing California City toddlers as a prosecutor said in opening arguments that one of the toddlers died in Bakersfield and the other was killed after living for barely four days in eastern Kern County.

Much information has been under wraps about what happened to brothers Orrin and Orson West when their adoptive parents reported them missing from California City in December 2020. There had been no word on the boys or what might have happened to them until March 2022, when Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced both parents had been indicted in connection with the boys’ deaths.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

