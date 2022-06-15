Murder and rape trial for Armando Cruz set for Oct. 17

An Inglewood man accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl had his trial set for Oct. 17.
A judge Wednesday ordered Armando Cruz, 26, back to court for a motions hearing Sept. 27, and set a readiness hearing for Oct. 7.
Cruz has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including first-degree murder, rape and other felony sex offenses in the death of Patricia Alatorre. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office secured an indictment against Cruz in October 2021.
Cruz was arrested in July 2020. He admitted exchanging explicit pictures with Alatorre through social media and then traveling from Los Angeles to meet her, according to Bakersfield Police Department investigative documents filed in Kern County Superior Court.
During a meetup, Cruz and Alatorre engaged in sexual activity, according to police reports filed in court. Alatorre began screaming to stop, the reports noted, which led to Cruz killing her and then ultimately setting her body on fire.