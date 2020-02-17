Sparked by her neighbor's hate speech, local artist Kei Deragon is working to spread a message of community connectivity and healing through murals.
She's also looking to expand her work from the Oleander neighborhood in central Bakersfield to throughout the city.
Between Verde and 1st streets, alleyways are donned with colorful murals as Deragon and the collective Creative Crossing brings together work of 10 local artists to the concrete walls of Oleander.
“Painting gives an outlet for people who aren’t ready to talk,” Deragon said. “By the time your painting is done, you’ll be ready to talk. Painting takes excuses off of the table.”
Deragon confronted one of her neighbors in December painting "kill all the junkies first” in the alley. It was the second time the neighbor had painted the message on the wall, according to Deragon.
“I’m lucky that I was in my car with my grandma because it would have just turned into a big shouting match in the middle of the street,” Deragon said.
Deragon acknowledged that the alleyways can be notorious places for homelessness and drug use, and understood her neighbor’s frustration. However, she did not think it was OK to “call for a genocide” of certain people.
Deragon, a U.S. Army veteran, does art to help with her own mental wellbeing, as she sometimes struggles with PTSD from her time as a medic.
Deragon has lived in the Oleander neighborhood since she was 5 and bought her current house in 2009. She said that despite having the opportunity to change neighborhoods when she had the money, she elected to stay in her home to help beautify parts of Oleander.
Many of the artists involved with the project have no prior history in mural painting, according to Deragon.
“I help them out because they’re intimidated and have never dealt with something so large scale before,” Deragon said. “Some of them have never even worked with color before, so I will help out with coloring and just making sure the murals complement the neighborhood.”
Sarah Nobles, a member of Creative Crossing, had only been a canvas commission painter prior to her involvement.
“I think adjusting to painting murals was more of a matter of scale with how much space you have. I enjoy it a lot,” Nobles said.
Nobles only started painting the past three years as a form of income when she could not find work. Once she found full-time employment and quit painting, however, she couldn’t get it off of her mind.
“I got back into painting recently and just started posting my creepiest artwork on Instagram and that led to me meeting Kei at an event,” Nobles said. “Before I knew it, I was hanging out at her house and that’s when I learned about the hate speech and it inspired me to get involved.”
Nobles moved to Bakersfield when she was 12 and spent portions of her upbringing living in homeless shelters. She considers the local homeless problem an “epidemic” and wanted to help make difference through art.
“If I had found art when I was 13 or 14, it probably would have affected my life in a very different way,” Nobles said.
Deragon plans to extend the mural work to the east Bakersfield, particularly in areas that have issues with gangs and and gang-related “tagging.” She hopes that putting up murals would deter further graffiti.
“Are (the gangs) going to hit back? Are (the gangs) going to ruin it for everyone else?” Deragon asked. “I’m willing to have these conversations with people.”
“People in these other neighborhoods might ask me, ‘What are you doing in the neighborhood?’ I can respond with, ‘What are you doing for the neighborhood?’”
Deragon’s dream for the future is to be hired onto the city's graffiti removal team. From there, she would create a team of local artists to paint murals over graffiti.
“I’d want to make sure the murals would represent the neighborhood too,” she said. “Going into an east-side neighborhood with two opposing Hispanic gangs, you’d want to do a mural with images from their childhood. Make them think, ‘Man, I remember my grandmother used to have that blanket.’”
Oleander resident Jeran McConnel is supportive of Creative Crossing’s work and shares many of the murals on social media.
“I just think it’s great. Anything to bring improvements to our neighborhood is great,” McConnel said.
Deragon considers Oleander to be the “crossing” of Bakersfield neighborhoods because of its centralized location.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a man in a business suit walking through (Oleander) just as I wouldn’t be surprised to see a homeless man,” Deragon said.
In the near-future, Deragon plans to extend the murals into the surrounding alleyways of Oleander. Her end-goal for the neighborhood is to be able to create a “safe walkway” from Brundage Lane to the south, to Beale Park to the north.
Nobles pointed out that some of the local homeless community have begun seeing the alleyway between Verde and 1st streets as a “safe space.”
“Brundage is known for its homeless population and drug use but I think it’s really the heart of Bakersfield,” Nobles said. “To be a part of this, I think we’re making a big impact by adding to its value.”
As the project evolved, Deragon said the neighbor she confronted about his previous hate speech came to find her. Through their interactions, he changed from being the reason she started the murals to being someone investing in the effort.
“He was embarrassed and apologized for the message. He wanted to talk about the art and tried to give me money, but (Creative Crossing doesn't) take money,” Deragon said. “So he donated paint to help us out.”
