Local muralist Tom "Zak" Zachary painted the World War II and Statue of Liberty murals at 20th and Eye streets, the Martin Luther King Jr. mural, also in downtown Bakersfield, and others.
Apparently the 73-year-old artist has at least one more in him.
Zachary could be seen Monday working on a large mural in Bakersfield's so-called Eastchester district, a piece featuring Bakersfield's own country music legends Merle Haggard and Buck Owens.
This one has been a long time coming, he said.
"These two guys put Bakersfield on the map," Zachary said. "I've been wanting to do a mural like this for a long time."
It's close to being finished, Zachary said. But he still has a few days' work to do on the 37-foot by 11-foot mural located at 18th and Q streets in downtown Bakersfield.
Usually he has to jump through some bureaucratic hoops and get a sponsor in order to begin work on a downtown mural. But this project is all in the family. The wall that serves as his canvas is the west-facing wall of Too Fat Sandwiches, which is owned by Zachary's daughter, Andrea Worth.
When Zachary visited Japan several years ago, he realized that Buck and Merle are international stars, and Bakersfield is known as the cradle of their fame.
"They're known around the world," he said of the two country music legends. "I just wanted to create a tribute to them."