Efforts to restore a mural of Cesar Chavez in downtown Bakersfield are underway after vandals drew obscene images over the public art sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Leaders of The Hub of Bakersfield, which commissioned the art at the corner of 18th and L streets, hope to remove the red spray paint from the mural while keeping the image beneath.
City Councilman and chairman of The Hub Board of Directors Andrae Gonzales said restoration efforts could cost around $2,000, which The Hub would have to fundraise.
The Hub’s mission is to revitalize Bakersfield’s urban core, partly through commissioning public art. The Cesar Chavez mural was just completed in November, just two short months ago.
The vandalism, however, would not stop The Hub from continuing to push for more public art throughout Bakersfield, Gonzales said.
“One person who chose to do this will not ruin this for the rest of the community,” he said.
Argentinian artist Andres Iglesias, known as Cobre, originally painted the mural. His work is featured in San Francisco as well as other cities throughout the world.
