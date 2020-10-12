Hoping to turn horror into love, a mural depicting “Bakersfield’s daughter,” Patricia Alatorre, was unveiled in downtown Bakersfield Monday evening.
Organized by the upstart community organization Thee Next Steps, the mural depicts Alatorre surrounded by sunflowers, cowboy boots and butterflies, a few of the favorite things of the Bakersfield teenager who was tragically killed this summer.
“There’s no greater love than a mother’s love,” said Mo Ali, founder of Thee Next Steps, adding that she wanted the mural — which is located on the corner of 19th and L streets — to be a place for the community to learn about and remember the child who was lost too soon.
Around 100 to 200 family and friends gathered for the unveiling, many wearing white in remembrance of the former student of McKee Middle School. Among those in attendance was a large group of bikers who rode up and down the street before the ceremony. Dirt biking was said to have been one of Alatorre’s favorite activities, and that community showed up in support on Monday.
“There’s love here,” said Alatorre’s mom, Clara Alvarez, who described her daughter like the sun when it rose in the morning. “I can feel her presence here, so she’s here.”
Jose Hernandez and Anne Kristy Loya painted the mural, which was sponsored by a number of local businesses, according to a pamphlet handed out at the unveiling.
“Our whole object with this was to capture her innocence,” Hernandez said. Directing his comments toward Alvarez, he added, “she wasn’t just necessarily your daughter. She was our daughter.”
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and Police Chief Greg Terry were also on hand.
Alatorre was first reported missing on July 1, and the news of her death sparked a reckoning in Bakersfield over sexual assault and violence. Described as spunky and sweet, Alatorre had just turned 13 when she died. Hundreds of the girl’s family and neighbors attended a highly emotional vigil shortly after her death to mourn the loss of someone whose life was cut tragically short.
Investigation reports by the Bakersfield Police Department described the allegedly brutal details of Alatorre’s last hours.
The reports say Inglewood man Armando Cruz, who was 24 at the time of his arrest earlier this year, connected with Alatorre over social media before driving from Los Angeles to meet her.
On the second occasion, BPD says Cruz raped and killed Alatorre before disposing her body at a construction site in Inglewood.
Cruz has pleaded not guilty to a slew of felony charges related to the incident, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape and aggravated sexual assault of a minor. However, BPD says Cruz admitted his alleged actions to law enforcement officers when he was first arrested several days after Alatorre was first reported missing.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.
On Monday those in attendance tried to focus on the positives.
“I think you can look out and see how many people care in our community,” said Pastor Robin Robinson. She added that when people drove down the street and saw the mural, they would be able to see the love Alatorre gave to the world.