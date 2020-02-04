Local tributes dedicated to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continued with a new mural inside of Mariscos Y Taqueria El Efectibo, a restaurant located at 1821 S. Chester Ave.
In fact, the artist, Dash Baltazar, had already made a mural of Bryant just a month prior to his death on Jan. 26, according to restaurant owner Janet Barboza. She said the restaurant, which serves Mexican-style seafood, was looking to transition into a sports bar in 2020 and her husband is a big Lakers fan.
“(After Bryant’s death), we called (Baltazar) back to honor Kobe and his daughter and the seven others (who passed away) with a new mural,” said Barboza.
The newest mural — done with a combination of chalk and paint — depicts Bryant with his arm around his daughter Gigi, who also passed away along with seven others in a helicopter accident Jan. 26 in Calabasas. A section of the mural lists the names of those who died during the tragic event, which generated considerable attention throughout the United States.
“(The mural) is not just all eyes on Kobe,” Barboza said. “All of these families lost their loved ones too so we want to make sure to honor them as well.”
Barboza’s family visited Los Angeles on Monday to leave flowers outside of the Staples Center, only to learn that most of the tributes to Bryant outside the Lakers' arena were being taken down. As an alternative, they put the flowers along with candles inside the Bakersfield restaurant.
While Barboza is not much of a sports fan, she said the Lakers and Bryant are revered by her husband and their 3-year-old daughter.
“(My husband) and my daughter cried when they learned the news (of Bryant’s death). It was like losing a member of the family,” Barboza said.
Barboza said the mural was not done for publicity nor as a tool to draw in more customers, but something her husband wanted to do “out of his heart.”
