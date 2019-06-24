The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to multiple grass fires in south Bakersfield Monday afternoon that spread to a CarMax, leaving as many as 86 cars damaged or completely destroyed.
BFD received reports Monday of multiple grass fires along Highway 99, possibly caused by a semi truck with something dragging along the back and sparking against the road, which set grass on fire.
In the CarMax parking lot there were 26 cars completely damaged and 60 were partially damaged, BFD said. A total loss of $2.1 million is expected for CarMax, located at the 9800 block of Colony Street.
BFD fought about 20 acres of brush and grass fires along the side of Highway 99.
Additional reports of fires along the highway were also reported, BFD said.
Firefighters wore masks to protect themselves from any hazardous materials burning in cars.
No injuries were reported. All CarMax employees were evacuated from the building.
