Three grants were recently awarded to support basic needs partnerships, mental health partnerships and the Department of Child, Adolescent and Family Studies textbook cost reduction at Cal State Bakersfield.
The California State University Office of the Chancellor has awarded $562,000 to CSUB to address the basic needs of students. CSUB was one of 22 campuses awarded; the total funding for the CSU was $15 million.
The funding for CSUB’s basic needs is broken down into several components: a housing and food ($310,000), wellness ($250,000) and research and innovation award.
Allotted by Gov. Newsom in last year’s CSU budget, the mental health partnerships grant supports all CSU counseling centers. CSUB is receiving $125,000.
It funds will be used to start a media and audio presence, along with supporting the Central Valley Drive-In conference, physical infrastructure and an app.
Additionally, professors are hoping to lower the cost of course materials to zero.
In spring 2019, the Child, Adolescent and Family Studies Department received a $10,000 award made available through the Affordable Learning $olutions Initiatives, led by associate professor Sandra Bozarth in the Walter W. Stiern Library.
Last semester, the CAFS department moved towards reducing textbook costs for fall 2019 courses and offered all courses as zero course cost materials. The same format has been organized this semester, making it the first program in the School of Social Sciences and Education in which all courses have zero cost for course materials.
Professors Elaine Correa and Bozarth submitted a proposal to the CSU Chancellor’s Office to create a degree path with zero-textbook or course material costs. The “Z-Degree” proposal has been awarded $25,000..
With this funding, the CAFS Department will be working with various departments across CSUB to make the university the first CSU to offer an entire degree (general education and program courses) with zero course cost materials.
