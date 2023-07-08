Slide Traffic Alert

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is alerting the public to several nighttime closures impacting traffic on Highway 99 this week.

• Closures are scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. This includes the full closure of the connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58. The closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the release and removal of falsework.

