The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is alerting the public to several nighttime closures impacting traffic on Highway 99 this week.
• Closures are scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. This includes the full closure of the connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58. The closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the release and removal of falsework.
Northbound motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue. Turn right/west on Ming Avenue, right/north on Wible Road, left/west on California Avenue. Turn right to enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp or the second right to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp to get to eastbound Highway 58.
• Closures are scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue. The closures will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the release and removal of falsework.
Motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway. Turn left/east on Stockdale Highway, right/south on Wible Road, right/west on Ming Avenue, then left to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.
• Closures have been scheduled for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding.
Westbound motorists will be detoured to northbound Highway 99. From Highway 99 exit and turn right/east at California Avenue, right/south on Oak Street, right/west on Ming Avenue, then left to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.