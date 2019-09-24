Multiple cars received significant damage after catching on fire in the parking lot of a towing company Tuesday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., the Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire departments responded to Ten Eight Tow at 1101 Inyo St. for reports of vehicle fires.
It is unclear what caused the fire, and arson investigators are on scene, according to Battalion Fire Chief Casey Snow.
This story will be updated.
