ARVIN — With a name that for many is synonymous with Arvin High School, it is fitting that Larry Hallum will forever be linked to the campus library where he impacted the lives of so many.
On Friday, hundreds of Hallum’s family, friends, co-workers and former students gathered in the campus auditorium to celebrate the life of the longtime teacher and coach before moving to a dedication ceremony at the library where a Larry Hallum Library sign and a commemorative plaque were unveiled on the bricks outside its entrance.
“He was intentional and passionate when talking about any subject and telling one of his stories,” said Brenda Hallum, who was married to Larry for almost 46 years. “And there were many stories. Your sincerity made people feel important and your big smile and sense of humor created laughter.”
Hallum, 79, died April 22 from injuries he suffered in a Feb. 15 suspected DUI crash in southwest Bakersfield. A suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon in Hallum's death.
To help put her thoughts into words, Brenda Hallum wrote a letter addressed to her late husband and read it aloud in the auditorium. She opened by referencing a favorite quote from Helen Keller.
“‘The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen, or even touched,’” Brenda Hallum said. “'They must be felt with the heart.’ You not only felt with your heart, you gave your heart.”
An Arvin graduate, Hallum worked with the Mock Trial, Academic Decathlon and We the People teams. In retirement, he remained a fixture at Arvin High, infusing his knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, government, precedent-setting court cases and history into the winning We the People teams. Hallum was the head coach for 17 years and then volunteered for 20 years.
“When I first heard that the school board voted to name the library in honor of Larry Hallum, my initial thought was, ‘it’s about time,’” said Arvin teacher Robert Ruckman. “Larry was the true embodiment of Arvin High. He leaves an indelible mark on this place. For many students and staff, Mr. Hallum was Arvin High.”
Ruckman was a student of Hallum’s, and took over the We the People program when his mentor retired. The two continued to work together to continue the team’s success, which includes 18 straight district titles.
“Mr. Hallum made such an impact all over the campus, but when we reflect on what made him such an amazing educator and mentor to countless students, it becomes clear that the naming of the library is the perfect way to honor his memory,” Ruckman said.
“A library can be a lot of things to different people," he continued. "To some it’s a collection of stories, while others see it as a temple of knowledge and education. Or it might simply be a welcoming haven from the outside world. And in his career, Mr. Hallum was all of these and more.”