ARVIN — With a name that for many is synonymous with Arvin High School, it is fitting that Larry Hallum will forever be linked to the campus library where he impacted the lives of so many.

On Friday, hundreds of Hallum’s family, friends, co-workers and former students gathered in the campus auditorium to celebrate the life of the longtime teacher and coach before moving to a dedication ceremony at the library where a Larry Hallum Library sign and a commemorative plaque were unveiled on the bricks outside its entrance.