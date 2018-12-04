Mr Donut & More on 2689 Sierra Hwy in Rosamond has been closed for numerous health violations, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
A few violations included an overflow at three compartment floor sinks, an overflow at a hand wash drain in the food preparation area, and an overflow behind the counter area, according to the report.
Grease build-up was found on filters in the exhaust hood and a wrong size filter for the hood, the report said. There was also a build-up of dirt around the equipment and floors, the report said.
A leak in the hand-washing sink was also found and draining that leads into the food service area, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.