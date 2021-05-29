Movies in the Park returning to Bakersfield parks

The summer Movies in the Park will return to Bakersfield parks in June and July.
The Recreation & Parks Department will show the free movies at various parks each Friday night through July, starting with “Shrek” on June 4 at The Park at River Walk.
Movies start at dusk. Families can bring picnics, lawn chairs and snacks. A city memo noted that snacks won't be sold at the events.
The city notes that everyone is asked to keep 6 feet of social distance, and anyone who shows any symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.
Here's the movie schedule:
• "Shrek," June 4, The Park at River Walk
• "Pets 2," June 11, Lowell Park
• "The Little Rascals, June 18, Jefferson Park
• "Abominable," June 25, Greystone Park
• "The Emperor's New Groove," July 2, Wilson Park
• "A Dog's Journey," July 9, Silver Creek Park
• "Little Giants," July 16, Mesa Marin Park
• "Toy Story 4," July 23, The Park at River Walk