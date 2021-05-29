You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Movies in the Park returning to Bakersfield parks

Shrek.png

The summer Movies in the Park will return to Bakersfield parks in June and July.

The Recreation & Parks Department will show the free movies at various parks each Friday night through July, starting with “Shrek” on June 4 at The Park at River Walk.

Movies start at dusk. Families can bring picnics, lawn chairs and snacks. A city memo noted that snacks won't be sold at the events.

The city notes that everyone is asked to keep 6 feet of social distance, and anyone who shows any symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.

Here's the movie schedule:

• "Shrek," June 4, The Park at River Walk

• "Pets 2," June 11, Lowell Park

• "The Little Rascals, June 18, Jefferson Park

• "Abominable," June 25, Greystone Park

• "The Emperor's New Groove," July 2, Wilson Park

• "A Dog's Journey," July 9, Silver Creek Park

• "Little Giants," July 16, Mesa Marin Park

• "Toy Story 4," July 23, The Park at River Walk

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases