Movement grows to revitalize Old Town Kern

As Bakersfield city officials begin to prepare next year’s budget, one group of residents is hoping a neglected part of the city can receive some much-needed attention.
The Hub of Bakersfield has launched a campaign to revitalize Old Town Kern, a historic part of Bakersfield that has experienced decades of neglect. A petition on change.org asking for Measure N resources to be diverted to the area has been signed by 1,350 people.
On Friday, business owners and City Councilman Andrae Gonzales hosted a press conference to bring attention to the issue.
“We’ve talked about this area and what we can do and what it can be for so many years,” said Luigi’s Owner Gino Valpredo. “And coming together with the funding and things that can happen would be fantastic.”
Starting with Fiscal Year 2021-22, which begins in July, Old Town Kern supporters hope $1 million can be contributed to the area. They are seeking improvements like street lights, trees, crosswalks and parking, which could bring in new businesses.
“It’s time that the city of Bakersfield make a concerted effort to focus on Old Town Kern, not just in rhetoric, but in real dollars,” Gonzales said at the press event. “Old Town Kern is what separates Bakersfield from every other midsize city in America. It’s what makes us unique. It’s part of our history. It’s a crown jewel that ought not be written off and discarded.”
Once known as the downtown of east Bakersfield, Old Town Kern has been a focal point for the city’s basque culture since the Southern Pacific Railroad established a line there in the late 19th Century. The region thrived after World War II, with shops and entertainment outlets sprouting up in the booming economy. A grouping of well-known restaurants around Baker Street are still around today.
However, after the 1970s Old Town Kern began to decline as businesses moved out of the area. The business owners that have stuck around are fiercely dedicated and have watched enviously as recent Bakersfield revitalization efforts have focused on the city’s downtown a few blocks away.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but at the end of the day, this is home,” said Oscar Ramirez, whose family owns the Arizona Cafe. “Like everyone else we want to see our home improved.”
As Bakersfield enters its third year of the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, otherwise known as Measure N, momentum toward revitalizing neglected parts of the tens of millions the city earns through the 1 percent sales tax increase have grown. Southeast Bakersfield is also a target for potential investment, as community advocates have urged the city to improve another neglected part of the city.
Recently, the PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee voted to recommend the City Council direct staff to prepare a plan to direct a significant amount of Measure N funding toward both Old Town Kern and the southeast.
It remains to be seen whether or not the council will take up the committee on that recommendation.
Galen Harris, who recently purchased Sequoia Paints from Jim Elder, said he was glad to be part of Old Town Kern.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to continue the business and just excited to see what’s coming up in the future for Old Town Kern,” he said. “If we pull together as a community and work together as a community, we can revitalize Old Town Kern and make guys like Luigi’s and Mr. Elder proud to still be a part of something that could be great.”