It was a homecoming like no other.
After a week of waiting, the Mosley family finally heard those three sweet words: "Move that bus!"
HGTV crews and more than 100 spectators welcomed the Mosleys to their new John Balfanz home on Wednesday, courtesy of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and hundreds of volunteers.
Filming began Aug. 22 when it was revealed the Mosley family would receive a home makeover. They stayed in an undisclosed location while construction crews took over the neighborhood and worked around the clock to build their home.
When the "Move that bus" reveal came, nothing — not even the triple-digit Bakersfield heat — could ruin that moment.
Jessica Mosley and her five children were in pure shock when they saw their new home for the first time. Surrounded by friends and loved ones, family members cried, screamed and jumped up and down with joy.
The family can now call a modern, boho Spanish, 2,400 sq. ft. house their home on Enger Street in west Bakersfield. It includes five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and comes fully furnished and decorated by the show’s new designers, Carrie Locklyn, Breegan Jane and Darren Keefe, according to a press release.
"This is a major thing for her and her family. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Sarah Ross, one of Mosley's coworkers.
Mosley is a social worker for Kern Bridges, a local foster care and adoption agency. She has two biological children and in 2017 adopted three children after meeting them on a foster care campout.
Last year, the family lived with Mosley's father in their "forever home," but after her father died in a motorcycle accident, they moved in with her mother in Rosedale. The children shared two bedrooms, while Mosley shared a room with her mother and often slept on the couch.
But those days are long gone now that each family member has a space to call their own.
CEO of John Balfanz Homes, Inc., Greg Balfanz, said there was a lot of hard work put in the last week to build the home, but he was looking forward to seeing the family's reaction.
"It just became work, all boots on the ground, major focus, making sure the trade partners were scheduled on time ... The trade partners are the reason why we got this done," he said. "I'm super excited they have areas to call their own."
The family spent the rest of Wednesday filming the "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" episode and exploring their new home. Final touches and modifications will be done before the family officially moves in this weekend.
The show was last shot in Bakersfield in 2004 with the Elcano family. Many spectators who showed up to help in the reveal were hoping HGTV crews would return soon for another makeover.
"My husband keeps texting me, 'Tell them we live a few blocks over so we can get a makeover too,'" said Amparo Vasquez, laughing.
The Mosley episode is expected to air sometime in 2020 on HGTV.
