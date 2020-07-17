The site of a vigil for Patricia Alatorre near where she disappeared in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood earlier this month has continued to attract visitors and those wishing to pay respects, causing a disturbance for residents.
The home where the vigil was held was not the 13-year-old's residence, the homeowner told The Californian Friday, yet people continue to knock on the door frequently, bearing flowers and food, thinking it is the Alatorre home. The homeowner said she was unsure why people chose that spot to hold the vigil on July 6 but before long hundreds had gathered.
A tribute of candles, flowers, signs and balloons for Alatorre that had remained on the sidewalk and lawn of the home after the vigil was recently taken down by the Alatorre family, in part due to the complaints.
Alatorre went missing on July 2 and days later Bakersfield police announced she had been sexually assaulted and murdered. A 24-year-old Inglewood man she came in contact with on social media has been charged.
Bakersfield Police Sgt. Robert Pair confirmed police had been in contact with the Alatorre family, which advised it would try to minimize the impact on the neighborhood.
"The Bakersfield Police Department is sensitive to the grief of the family of Patricia Alatorre and the outpouring of community support, as well as the complaints of neighbors," Pair said. "We hope to reach an equitable understanding between the involved parties."
Alatorre's sister Vivianna Alatorre said those wishing to help out in some way can visit a GoFundMe account established in Patricia's memory. The fund has raised $50,000 as of Friday.
"From the Alatorre family, we appreciate all the love and support we have," Vivianna Alatorre wrote on the account's page.
