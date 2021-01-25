Sometimes it feels like all forecasts of rain in Bakersfield should come with an asterisk.
The storm that began Sunday and continued Monday across much of California will likely be this week's strongest storm, said Jim Dudley, the National Weather Service's lead forecaster in Hanford.
Not only did it cause the closure of both major passes in and out of Bakersfield, it dropped snow so low in the foothills some was reported at the Bakersfield National Cemetery miles west of the Tehachapi pass.
But the third storm in this current series of storms expected to arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday (and even Friday) may not be quite the gullywasher some meteorologists expected. At least in Bakersfield.
Late last week, NWS forecasts had predicted as much as an inch and a half of rain would fall in the Bakersfield area from the Wednesday/Thursday punch. That's one-quarter of the city's annual average.
Despite those earlier predictions, Dudley said Monday the storm coming Thursday is "a very different type of storm."
Why? Wind direction and Bakersfield's rain shadow effect.
"These types of storms come in off the Pacific with winds from the west and southwest," he said. As a result, the coastal range is expected to squeeze a lot of moisture from the storm front.
Snow levels are expected to remain at 5,000 feet or higher elevation, Dudley said.
Instead of an inch and a half — which would have been an enormous amount of rain for Bakersfield to absorb from a single storm — Dudley is betting that the San Joaquin Valley's southernmost metropolis will see less than one-quarter inch of rain.
Even now, late Monday afternoon, other forecasts are still predicting nearly three quarters of an inch of precipitation in the metro area.
Who will be right?
"One-quarter inch or less is probably an accurate assessment of Bakersfield's chance of precipitation from the Wednesday-through-Friday storm system," Dudley said.
No matter what happens in Bakersfield, the area's largest utility is encouraging customers to be prepared and have a plan in case of weather-related power outages.
According to a news release from PG&E, the storm series is shaping up to be an atmospheric river-type event with widespread heavy rain, gusty winds, and heavy, low-elevation snow.
The effects will be felt across the entire PG&E service area, particularly in the Sierra foothills, where snow levels could drop as low as 2,000 feet. At higher elevations, accumulation could mean several feet of snow.
"While cold temperatures, heavy mountain snow, and precipitation will deliver some much-needed moisture to our drought-impacted region, we expect this adverse weather to also result in some weather-related power outages," PG&E Manager of Meteorology and Fire Science, Scott Strenfel, said in the release.
"We’re urging our customers to stay safe and have a plan. Our team is closely watching this storm series and where it could hit the hardest so we’re ready to restore power safely and efficiently,” Strenfel said.
Fortunately, these storms should provide a significant assist to the water season, which started out much drier than normal.
Before the storms, Kern River Basin snow sensor computer models placed the 2021 Kern River snowmelt yield at about 35 percent of normal.
Dudley said the storms could push the basin to levels that are much closer to normal. But he cautioned that in a La Nina year like this one, we could easily return to the dry pattern that has been prevalent so far.
"If we go back into another dry month (in February)," he said, "how will it hold up for the rest of the season?"
Indeed, no one wants to use the "D-word."
But for now, water is falling from the sky, the ground is wet and the mountains are blanketed with snow.
Said, Dudley, "This is so much better."