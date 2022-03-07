Motorists try to adjust as fuel prices set new record in Bakersfield

When Miguel Sanchez got off work in Delano Monday, he did something he'd never done. He went shopping for an electric car.
"That's something I never thought of before," the 48-year-old Bakersfield resident said, adding that recently high gasoline prices drove him to it.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded set a new record Monday: $5.183, up 4 cents in one day. The price represents a jump of 9 percent in one week, or 42 percent during the past year.
While the reason for the increases are clear on one level — oil prices have shot up recently as tensions have risen between Russia and Ukraine — local motorists often have their own ideas about what's behind the increases. But usually what's more important to them is how to cope with it.
In many cases, the answer is just to get by the best they can.
"Yeah, we can complain, but what are we gonna do?" asked Ernesto Osuna, a 27-year-old Bakersfield resident who filled up his BMW Monday afternoon at the Arco station at F and 24th streets.
For him, the best alternative is to try driving less often.
"Now you gotta make every trip count," he said.
A quick look at prices outside Bakersfield shows things could be worse but they could also be better. The national average hit $4.065 per gallon Monday, while California's average reached $5.343.
Local oil prices have surged along with global prices since before the war in Ukraine began. Last week, Kern County benchmark topped $116 per barrel, a 30 percent jump in the last month alone.
At the Arco on F Street, motorists offered a variety of theories about why prices have increased as fast as they have. Some blamed profiteers, some blamed government.
Kernville-based mobile mechanic Dana Holguin went with the latter explanation. He blamed President Joe Biden.
"He wants more people driving electric cars," Holguin, 66, said as he gassed up his Jeep Cherokee. He added that he doesn't believe the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a primary factor.
Already he drives less as a result of the higher prices. But he worries they'll keep rising.
"I almost see it going up to $7 a gallon. That would be horrendous," he said.
The manager at the Arco, Dorenda Cook, said she has been fielding a lot of complaints lately from customers who think the station is raising fuel prices just to squeeze more money out of customers.
"We get backlash from it," she said, adding that she tries to reassure customers the owner isn't gouging anyone. "I have to pay the same price as anybody else."
The run-up in fuel prices has hit Claudia Kelly particularly hard. Driving around Kern County delivering in-home care, she gets a vehicle stipend of 57 cents per mile, which she said doesn't cover her driving expenses, especially now that gas prices are rising regularly. She figures she ends up paying out of her own pocket to pay for fuel and vehicle upkeep.
One of her co-workers recently joked about buying a moped as a way of limiting fuel expenses. That's probably out of the question, but the situation made Kelly grateful she lives in a dual-income household, because some women she works with are single mothers who struggled to pay bills on their own.
Kelly, 53, said she's hopeful prices will come down soon. In the meantime, any time off work will probably be spent close to home.
"Vacations," Kelly said, "are completely out of the question right now."