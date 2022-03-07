Motorists try to adjust as fuel prices set new record in Bakersfield

Talk of banning Russian oil imports renews criticism of Newsom oil policies

Calls to ramp up California oil production are increasing as policymakers consider cutting off U.S. imports of crude oil from Russia in retaliation for the country's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, California imported about 15.5 million barrels of oil last year from Russia — more than twice the amount it brought in as recently as 2019. The 2021 total represented about 5 percent of the foreign-sourced that supplied the state's refineries.

Those numbers could become more significant as the Biden administration and Congress weigh banning Russian oil imports as a way of increasing pressure on the regime of President Vladimir Putin.

The administration is reportedly in talks with leadership in Venezuela and looking at making a trip to Saudi Arabia, presumably to persuade the two countries to boost production and sales. Any increase could help ease a gap in supply if Russian oil is taken off the U.S. market.

Last week, state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, introduced a legislative ban on importing Russian oil. She proposed the difference be made up through an increase in crude produced in-state.

Grove unveiled the plan after Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order calling on state agencies and departments to make certain their contractors are abiding by U.S. economic sanctions on Russia.

“What good does it do for us to divest in Russian assets on the one hand, then send Putin billions of dollars for imported crude on the other?” Grove asked in a news release.

As the release notes, California is an "energy island" that cannot easily draw upon oil produced in U.S. states other than Alaska. That means the Golden State generally must import foreign oil through its ports.

But for California to pick up slack in the market, there might have to be a regulatory change in Sacramento.

In-state oil producers have complained that, under Newsom, it has taken much longer to get permits to drill new wells or improve upon existing ones.

Part of the reason for the delays is a legal challenge that has stalled Kern's streamlined oilfield permitting system. State regulators say they are trying to process drilling applications that would otherwise go through the county but that the process has been slow.

Rock Zierman, CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group, said the governor should lift impediments to the issuance of oil permits.

"We have over 1,000 permit applications on (state regulators') desk that they are not processing," Zierman said.

County Supervisor Phillip Peters agreed with the oil industry in an opinion piece printed in Sunday's Californian.

"California has a critical role to play in supporting the nation during this uncertain time," Peters stated. "Given the Russian aggression, California should revisit its current policy of denying permits for oil and gas production and restart our energy industry to assist the nation and international allies in this immediate time of need."