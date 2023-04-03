 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Motorists delayed by fallen tree in canyon decide to solve the problem themselves

One sheriff's deputy admitted he'd never seen anything quite like it.

A fallen tree blocked both lanes of Highway 178 Monday afternoon in the Kern River Canyon, three or four miles east of the Upper Richbar day use area.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases