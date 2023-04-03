Motorists delayed by fallen tree in canyon decide to solve the problem themselves

One sheriff's deputy admitted he'd never seen anything quite like it.
A fallen tree blocked both lanes of Highway 178 Monday afternoon in the Kern River Canyon, three or four miles east of the Upper Richbar day use area.
There was no way to get through.
But rather than wait passively for a Caltrans crew to arrive, motorists got out of their cars and started clearing already broken branches.
Then, on the east side, a man appeared with a cordless electric saw. Immediately, he started cutting branches even as a half-dozen or more men and a woman pulled the branches to the side if the highway.
Everyone looked at one another, smiling, as if they couldn't believe it was happening.
Then a man on the west side of the tree appeared with a small motorized mini-dozer. Yes, this was really happening.
Thomas Darnell, who lives in Lake Isabella, said he drives that sometimes dicey, sometimes dangerous, canyon road almost every day, round trip.
"It's a little bit hit and miss," Darnell said of this stretch of 178.
But he couldn't seem to wipe the smile from his face as he watched the flurry of activity — people who didn't know each other working together to solve a problem they all had in common.
Kern County Sheriff's Deputy G. Santos, who was delayed right along with the rest of the travelers, said he was "pleased" by what he was seeing.
"The gentleman who had the Bobcat helped us open the road," Santos said.
Everybody working together as a community.
"It's awesome," he said.
A few young men picked up sizable rocks that had tumbled down with the tree. The man on the machine pushed the tree trunk to the side of the road.
Others clears the rest of the debris until, suddenly, a single lane was opened.
Robert Villavicencio, of Santa Maria, who had helped clear branches, said he never expected the tree to be cleared so quickly.
It was a community effort, he said.
Yes. It's still possible.
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.
