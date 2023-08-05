Nighttime closures have been set for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector for pavement grinding work, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
The connector will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Westbound motorists will be detoured to northbound Highway 99. From Highway 99, exit and turn left/west at California Avenue. Merge right to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.
California Highway Patrol officers will monitor the construction zone.
