Green bike lanes.png

The city of Bakersfield's first high-visibility bike lanes were painted onto A Street in 2019.

 City of Bakersfield photo

Rosedale resident Nick Medina spends time in Los Angeles and Sacramento, so he said he's used to the new green bike lanes being painted on the streets of Bakersfield lately and considers them "kind of universal."

But the same markings confound fellow Rosedale resident Lisa Mundy. She said it can be confusing seeing green lanes go straight through intersections.