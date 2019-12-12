A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after colliding with a mail truck on Ming Avenue, Bakersfield Police said in a news release.
The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ming Avenue and police believe excessive speed played a role.
It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
