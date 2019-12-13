A man killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday on Ming Avenue has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Arturo Garcia of Lamont, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Garcia's motorcycle collided with another vehicle around 1 p.m. Thursday and he died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the coroner's news release said.
