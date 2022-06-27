 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist who died in Highway 178 crash identified

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash on Highway 178.

Bakersfield resident Mario Lewis Carrete, 64, died at 6:27 p.m. Thursday. He died near the 21st mile marker, according to the coroner.

Coronavirus Cases