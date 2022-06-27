Motorcyclist who died in Highway 178 crash identified

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash on Highway 178.
Bakersfield resident Mario Lewis Carrete, 64, died at 6:27 p.m. Thursday. He died near the 21st mile marker, according to the coroner.
