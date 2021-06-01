Motorcyclist who collided with truck on Brundage Lane identified by coroner

A motorcyclist who police say collided with a truck Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner's office.
Austin Ray Dennis, 26, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at East Brundage Lane and South King Street 11:32 a.m., according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Police previously reported that Dennis broadsided the truck, causing it to roll over on its side. The man driving the truck and his female passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Robert Pair, spokesman for the police, said the department's major collision investigation team is working on the case. BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.