The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed at the intersection of 2nd Street and Chester Avenue on Friday as Deion Shaquille Nobles, 24, of Bakersfield.
A truck, driven by Torres Dawson, collided with Nobles at the intersection before 6 p.m. Friday, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Dawson was arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to BPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.