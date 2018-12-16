A man riding a motorcycle was killed after crashing with a car at 1:42 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Brimhall Road and Calloway Drive, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
According to a preliminary investigation by the BPD, the motorcyclist was traveling north on Calloway Drive when a man driving a Ford Fusion going south on Calloway turned on eastbound Brimhall Road and failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist.
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in the crash was not released by the Kern County Coroner's Office pending notification of his family.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, BPD reported. Police said it wasn't known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor for the driver of the motorcycle; however, the BPD said it wasn't a factor for the driver of the car.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
