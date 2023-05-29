The Kern County Coroner's office on Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision with a vehicle on Sunday.
Gregory Charles Salyer, 68, of Bakersfield died at 1:21 p.m. at Kern Medical after the incident at 11:18 a.m. at State Road and Airport Drive in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Police said on Sunday that the motorcyclist was going west on State Road entering the intersection when the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the red light northbound, causing the collision, BPD said in a news release.
The man driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, BPD said. Drugs, alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.