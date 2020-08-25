A 40-year-old Sun City resident was identified as the victim in a fatal motorcycle accident Monday east of Lake Isabella.
The Kern County coroner’s office said Diether Joseph Bereck Zajac crashed on state Route 178 near Vista Grande Drive in Weldon at about noon. Zajac died hours later at Kern Medical.
