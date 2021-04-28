UPDATE: Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in Highway 99 crash

A Bakersfield man died Tuesday when the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding south on Highway 99 north of Gilmore Avenue hit a Freightliner trailer.
The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was splitting between slower traffic in the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes at about 40 mph when he made an unsafe turn, causing him to collide with the right rear of the Freightliner's trailer at 6:27 p.m.
The motorcyclist, later identified by the Kern County coroner's office as Francisco Javier Hernandez Cruz, 33, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene, CHP said.
Alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the collision, CHP reported.