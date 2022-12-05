Motorcyclist dies in collision with semitruck

A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding into a semitruck, according to a Monday news release from the California Highway patrol.
For unknown reasons, a Santa Maria man, 34, riding a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle went into the direct path of Terence Patt, a semi truck driver at Bear Mountain Boulevard near South Edison Road, the news release said.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was going west on Bear Mountain Boulevard and was approaching slow traffic at the intersection at South Edison Road.
Dallas man Patt was also going west on Bear Mountain Boulevard and made a left turn onto southbound South Edison Road. The motorcyclist passed traffic and collided into Patt, the news release added.
He died at the scene, the news release noted. The involvement of alcohol or drugs in the crash is still under investigation, the CHP said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.