Motorcyclist dies in collision with semitruck

A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding into a semitruck, according to a Monday news release from the California Highway patrol.

For unknown reasons, a Santa Maria man, 34, riding a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle went into the direct path of Terence Patt, a semi truck driver at Bear Mountain Boulevard near South Edison Road, the news release said.

