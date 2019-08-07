A man died Tuesdat after he lost control of his motorcycle.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a collision on Bernard Street, west of Cunha Street. A man was riding his motorcycle heading west on Bernard Street at a high speed. CHP said the man was unable to handle a curve due to his speed, causing him to hit a concrete curb, lose control of his motorcycle and hit a chain link fence.
The man was taken to Kern Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The man's identity will be released pending family notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.