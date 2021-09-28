Motorcyclist dies after he's thrown from bike on Westside Parkway

A motorcyclist who died after being ejected from his bike was discovered by police Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 65-year-old Bakersfield man was traveling east on Westside Parkway west of Coffee Road at a high speed, when he couldn’t execute a left turn. His motorcycle left the road and slid down a dirt embankment, according to the CHP.
The victim then struck a chain-link fence and was thrown from the motorcycle. No witnesses have come forward and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, CHP stated.
Anyone with information can call the CHP at 661-396-6600.