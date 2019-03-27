A motorcyclist was flown to Kern Medical Hospital after he sustained injuries from a traffic collision on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Frazier Mountain Park Road at Lakewood Place, according to CHP.
Thomas Roberts Jr, 54, was driving his 2012 Harley Davidson eastbound on Frazier Mountain Park Road at Lakewood Place when Janet Mitchell, 71, made a left turn and hit Roberts, according to CHP.
Roberts was ejected from his motorcycle where he sustained major injuries to his left leg, according to CHP.
The collision is still under investigation and CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Fort Tejon Public Information Officer Anthes at 661-248-6655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.