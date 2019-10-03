A man and a woman riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a car Wednesday night.
Santiago Algandar Soto, 24, of Bakersfield and Lorena Villalba Espinoza, 23, of Bakersfield were found in the roadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
At about 8:09 p.m., Bakersfield Police officers went to the 3600 block of Wilson Road for reports of a motorcycle versus car collision. Police learned the two people on the motorcycle, Soto and Espinoza, were driving east on Wilson Road. A woman driving a four-door sedan driving west on Wilson Road failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcyclist, BPD said.
The driver of the car cooperated with police. It is not suspected drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision, BPD said.
Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
