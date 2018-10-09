The mothers of three missing or dead adult children elicited an emotional response from the Kern County Board of Supervisors during a meeting Tuesday.
Diane Byrne, Cheryl Holsonbake and Jane Parrent asked the supervisors to contribute money from their discretionary funds to Kern Secret Witness, a nonprofit that offers rewards for anonymous information on certain cases.
The three women call themselves the mothers of the Bakersfield 3, referring to Micah Holsonbake and Baylee Despot, who both went missing in early 2018, and James Kulstad, who was murdered earlier this year.
The mothers also asked supervisors to add positions to add detective positions to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after stating their frustration with local law enforcement not having resources to properly investigate unsolved cases.
Supervisor Leticia Perez immediately pledged to provide $10,000 from her discretionary fund to Secret Witness. The remaining supervisors quickly followed up, saying they would also like to contribute to the program from their own discretionary funds.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted in closed session to release a memo to Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green in which County Counsel Mark Nations reportedly cleared Supervisor Leticia Perez to vote on marijuana issues.
Perez has repeatedly claimed in public that Nations provided her with the legal cover for a marijuana vote that occurred Oct. 24, 2017.
In a letter to the supervisors, Green requested the letter for use in the DA’s case against Perez.
Perez is charged with two misdemeanors relating to a conflict of interest between her and the marijuana industry.
Nations has said his communication with Perez was subject to attorney-client privilege and could only be forsaken with a vote of the supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.