The mothers of the Bakersfield 3 will be hosting the first victim resource and support network event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tejon Room of Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave.
The event is being held by the newly-formed Bakersfield 3 nonprofit, which is meant to bring together victims of violent crimes, missing persons and their families to build hope through community engagement and victim advocacy.
In 2018, the disappearances and homicide of Micah Holsonbake, Baylee Despot and James Kulstad were linked and have become collectively known as the Bakersfield 3. The incidents remain unsolved to this day.
The meeting is meant to repeat on a monthly basis.
More information can be found at bakersfield3.org.
