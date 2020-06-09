A mother, who captured a video of another woman verbally attacking her and her daughter during a Black Lives Matter protest last weekend, said Tuesday there's "a lot of cracks" in the woman's apology.
Erika Baze and her 8-year-old daughter participated in a Friday protest in northwest Bakersfield. Baze said she'd attended daily protests up to that point, and her daughter wanted to come along. Because she heard the northwest Bakersfield protest was peaceful, Baze decided to take her daughter during the day.
"(My daughter) was first looking around, holding up her sign, then she was raising her sign higher, and then she started to chant and get louder," Baze said. "She was enjoying it."
The two decided to head home before it got dark, and when walking through a neighborhood, Baze said the woman, identified as Carrie Maxwell, reportedly a Bakersfield City School District teacher, told them they "needed to leave" and "had no business to be there." At that point, the two weren't holding up signs or chanting, Baze said.
Baze noticed Maxwell was recording her daughter and "getting closer and more aggressive," so Baze decided to pull out her phone and record Maxwell.
In the now widely shared video on social media, Maxwell says, “I’ll (expletive) kill you,” toward the mother before a shirtless man takes her away. Baze's daughter is heard crying and saying, "I'm scared."
Her daughter is doing OK now, Baze said.
She said she called the Bakersfield Police Department to file a report after returning home. Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Monday that the BPD is investigating the incident.
The Bakersfield City School District also said Monday it was conducting an investigation into the incident.
Maxwell released a statement Monday through her lawyer, Kyle J. Humphrey, offering "my sincerest apology to anyone who was hurt by my behavior ...," adding the video was a "captured moment of my anxiety, frustration, and panic for the safety of my family."
Baze didn't think Maxwell's full statement was an apology, but rather a news release.
"If you analyze the words, she doesn’t apologize to me or my daughter. She apologizes 'to anyone who was hurt by my behavior in that video' and that’s the only word of apology in the statement," Baze said. She added she didn't receive a copy of the apology.
Maxwell saying she "never intended to cause fear" also made Baze pause, since Maxwell threatened to kill her, the video shows.
Baze said her daughter doesn't want to go back to a protest for the time being.
