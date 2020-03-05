A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for causing the death of her 3-month-old daughter in 2014, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
Vanessa Wolfe, 36, was convicted in November of second-degree murder and child abuse causing death.
A mistrial was declared around the same time in the case against the baby's father, Eddie Leyva, 31.
Leyva is set to be retried on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse causing death this year.
The baby, Adenalie Leyva, was found dead in her home on Oct. 30, 2014. She was found to have had a kidney infection, bacterial pneumonia and 16 rib fractures, and was severely dehydrated and malnourished, the news release said.
"Adenalie’s parents ... were charged with causing the direct injuries to Adenalie as well as allowing Adenalie to suffer for weeks while doing nothing to help or care for her," the Kern County District Attorney's Office said in a news release in November.
The Kern County coroner's office in 2014 determined the baby died of sudden and severe kidney infection due to blunt chest injuries and pneumonia. The infant also suffered blunt head injuries and methamphetamine intoxication, which contributed to her death, the coroner found.
