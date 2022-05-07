Mother’s Day event presented by Be Finally Free

Be Finally Free Inc. and The Mission at Kern County are hosting an event where all moms can be seen, loved and celebrated May 14.
This special event is meant to show moms how important they are no matter what has happened in their lives, and that someone cares about them, according to the news release from Be Finally Free, a prison fellowship organization.
The event will feature the musical stylings of Joshua Bravo, who embodies the greats of old like Frank Sinatra, Elvis and Johnny Cash, according to the release.
The event at 724 E. 21st St. in Bakersfield is free to attend, but registration is required at: eventbrite.com/e/prison-fellowship-mothers-day-event-tickets-311449823807. Seating is limited, so get your spot today.