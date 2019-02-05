The mother of one of the "Bakersfield 3" posted a video on Facebook Monday saying it's been determined a leg found in Buena Vista Lake does not belong to her daughter.
Jane Parrent, mother of 20-year-old Baylee Despot, posted a video outside the Kern County coroner's office saying she was allowed to review reports of DNA testing performed on the leg. She said officials told her in December the leg didn't belong to Despot, but she had difficulty accepting that answer.
"I was still attached to the lake," Parrent said. "I know it sounds sick and who would do that, but that’s what you do when you’re trying to find your daughter."
"I just need to find my daughter and bring her home," she said, her voice breaking.
The leg was discovered in July. Search and rescue teams used a sonar device to scan the bottom of the lake in an effort to find the rest of the body, but turned up nothing.
The Bakersfield 3 is the name collectively given to the unsolved cases of Despot, Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad, each of who either went missing or died last year. The three had friends in common.
Holsonbake was last seen March 23. Local law enforcement agencies did not classify him as deceased until late December, when an arm found in the Kern River was identified as belonging to him.
Kulstad was shot dead April 8, and Despot has been missing since April 25.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the cases.
