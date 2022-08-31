‘Mother Nature’s fury’ sparks energy concerns

A potentially record-setting high-pressure system and the heat wave it’s brought forth are expected to scorch Kern County for at least the next week, weather officials noted Wednesday, amid calls for energy conservation and even a warning-plea from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“I know we’re looking at highs above 105 (degrees) each day,” said Brian Ochs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Hanford office.
The temperatures for the metro Bakersfield area are expected to hover around 105 to 109 through Tuesday, he added, with temperatures in Ridgecrest and the high desert areas of Kern expected to reach as high as 112.
“We’re looking at a prolonged series of a strong, high-pressure system over us, and that’s basically the main driver for this,” Ochs said.
The heat is expected to continue in an unrelenting fashion at least until next Wednesday, he added, but not because it’s supposed to cool then, but because the NWS’ Climate Prediction Center forecast was reading as less accurate beyond that point. The low temperatures over the next week are expected to be in the high 70s to low 80s, which will be "uncomfortable" for many, Ochs noted.
While the weather is not quite record-setting heat in Kern, it’s been enough to prompt concern throughout the state, even in the capitol, where Newsom declared a state of emergency during an afternoon news conference.
“The reality is we’re living in an era of extremes — extreme heat, extreme drought, and with the flooding we’re experiencing around the globe … the extreme floods, as a consequence of Mother Nature’s fury,” Newsom said. “The hots are getting a lot hotter and the dries are getting a lot drier.”
Newsom also discussed how the effects of the state’s heat wave and the resulting drought have potential impacts to the energy grid, not just through increased energy usage from air conditioners having to run longer and stronger than usual.
Newsom cited the example of how the hydroelectric dam in Oroville had to be shut down for the first time last year, which meant the state’s power grid lost more than 600 megawatts. The problem: There wasn’t enough water to spin the turbines.
“We see other examples of where hydroelectricity is not as reliable as a consequence of this drought,” he said. “Mega-drought means less megawatts.”
Newsom's emergency proclamation allows power plants to generate additional electricity and permits use of backup generators to reduce the amount of energy they need to draw from the grid during periods of peak energy demand during this heat wave, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The energy concerns also prompted the California Independent System Operator to issue a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. — a call for voluntary electricity conservation — amid the potentially record-setting statewide temperatures. Flex Alerts are likely to be announced throughout Labor Day weekend.
“In Southern California, temperatures are expected to be 10 to 18 degrees warmer than normal,” according to a news release from California ISO. “Death Valley is currently forecast to peak at 126 degrees on Saturday, which would tie the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth in the month of September.”