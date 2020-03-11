The mother of a teenage boy who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in northeast Bakersfield in 2018 spoke through tears and an anguished voice in court Wednesday at a sentencing hearing for the man convicted of the crime.
"My son was a boy who had dreams," the woman said, describing how her son wanted to be a highway patrol officer and enjoyed sports prior to the incident. "... Now he's just a shell of his former self. And you stole him from me."
The Californian does not generally identify victims of sexual assault, or their family members.
Hilario Viruncruz, 33, was convicted by a jury in February of kidnapping with intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts and committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 by force. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced.
Judge Michael Dellostritto agreed Wednesday to continue the sentencing at the request of Viruncruz's attorney, who wanted to review letters recently submitted by family members on behalf of Viruncruz. Dellostritto noted that Viruncruz faces the harshest punishment that can be handed down in a criminal case.
Viruncruz lured the boy, then 13, into his truck after asking if he wanted to make money doing yard work and agreeing to drive to the boy's home to get his parents' permission. Viruncruz then drove to an empty lot and sexually assaulted the boy. The boy eventually escaped by fighting Viruncruz off and running to a nearby home for help.
During her statement, the mother said therapy did not seem to be helping her son, now 15. He is afraid to leave the house or be alone at home, and always feels someone is targeting him, she said.
"And I don't know how to help him," she added, while crying.
The mother made reference in her statement to evidence presented during trial that Viruncruz had searched online for ways to kidnap boys, saying she hopes no other children were hurt by him.
"God says you must forgive in order to heal," she said. "I don't see myself healing because I hope God doesn't have mercy on your soul."
Viruncruz is due back in court on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.