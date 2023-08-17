Mortgage interest rates surged this week to their highest in more than two decades, according to a report out Thursday that adds to the troubles weighing on Kern County’s housing industry.
The average interest on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan hit 7.09% — its highest since April 2002’s 7.13%, government-controlled mortgage buyer Fannie Mae reported. The figure has increased almost 2 percentage points in the past year alone.
Local real estate agents have been hoping rates go down so that buyers at the lower income levels can qualify more easily for an affordable home loan. But instead, interest rates have continued to rise as the Federal Reserve moves to moderate inflation and avoid a recession.
The rate increase comes at a tough time for the local housing market. Higher rates put pressure on homeowners to stay put, which only worsens the shortage of homes on the market.
On top of that, there has been a problematic shutdown this month of the multiple listing service Bakersfield real estate agents use to list properties for sale or gather data on past and current market transactions. The continuing interruption has slowed deals in different ways, including making it harder for appraisers to complete reviews required by lenders before they will finance a purchase.
Local appraiser Gary Crabtree said the fact that average mortgage interest rates have increased 10 basis points during about the past week means fewer people will be able to qualify to buy a home.
“It’s just going to be another hurdle that’s going to just cut the legs out of the entry-level market, the people that are buying entry-level homes,” he said. “Usually those are people that have just minimal level income. So, when the rate goes up, that means the amount of money they make has to go up commensurate with that.”
He added that the impact won’t be as severe on wealthier buyers, who may have the option to pay cash or put more money down for a purchase, thereby lowering their loan balance and softening the impact of high interest rates.
President Michelle Valverde of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors was less concerned about this week’s higher interest rates, saying the larger problem is a supply shortage.
“It’s timing,” Valverde said. “It may be 7% today. In a couple of months, it could be 5%.”
Some properties on the market are receiving multiple offers, she noted, and some sellers who are holding out may end up having to make concessions. She predicted home prices overall won’t go down.
Bakersfield real estate agent Darlene Tobias mostly brushed off the upward trajectory of interest rates, pointing out that there’s pent-up demand for homes and a nationwide shortage, and noted that lenders allow buyers to “buy down” mortgage rates to as low as 4.99%.
Tobias told of a property she is in the process of selling in east Bakersfield that fetched five offers over the list price of about $350,000.
“It’s like, if people want homes, they’re going to do it,” she said. “Because at the same time, the rental market has gone up.”
Bakersfield multifamily residential specialist Mark Thurston said the rental market may also be impacted by the mortgage rate increase — from a sales perspective, at least.
He said by email higher rates will put greater pressure on apartment building investors to make sure properties they buy have sufficient cash flow to cover their loan payments. If the projected rental income isn’t sufficient to qualify for a mortgage, Thurston explained, would-be buyers will have to put up bigger down payments.
“This will eliminate a number of buyers from the market,” Thurston wrote. He added that if rates go higher or remain elevated for an extended period, “ultimately (sales) prices will decline.”
Cal State Bakersfield economist Richard Gearhart traced this week’s higher rates to a shift in the Fed’s easy-money policies from the early 2000s. Lax monetary policies have since been tightened, he noted, because recession worries have increased.
Gearhart attributed the undersupply of homes to land-use and other regulations that have raised the cost of building and buying houses. Until enough new homes are built, he said by email, rates may remain at relatively high levels “for quite some time, if not forever.”
With regard to problems with Bakersfield’s multiple listing service, which originated by a cyber attack on Westlake Village-based real estate data company Rappatoni Corp., Valverde said the local Realtor association has been given indications the shutdown is expected to clear up “fairly soon.”
Meanwhile, she said the local real estate industry has proved itself resilient through the difficulties.
“We have been able to come up with short-term solutions — and they are short-term,” she said.