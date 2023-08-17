Mortgage interest rates surged this week to their highest in more than two decades, according to a report out Thursday that adds to the troubles weighing on Kern County’s housing industry.

The average interest on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan hit 7.09% — its highest since April 2002’s 7.13%, government-controlled mortgage buyer Fannie Mae reported. The figure has increased almost 2 percentage points in the past year alone.