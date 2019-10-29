Southern California Edison has issued notice of a possible widespread power outage in Kern County impacting 15,417 customers, primarily in Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs and the Kern River Valley. The power outage would likely occur late Tuesday night or on Wednesday, said MaryAnn Milbourn, an SCE spokeswoman.
About 800 PG&E customers in Lebec are expected to lose power around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to PG&E's website.
SCE's website lists Tehachapi and the following unincorporated areas as under consideration for the power shutdown due to wildfire concerns: Bear Valley Springs, Bodfish, Caliente Creek, Cameron, Lake Isabella, Sand Canyon, Grapevine, Havilah, Hot Spring Valley, Loraine, Mebane Ranch, Millersville, Miracle Hot Springs, Monolith, Mountain Mesa, South Lake Isabella, Squirrel Mountain Valley, Tejon Ranch, Twin Oaks, Wheeler Ridge, Wofford Heights, Hog Canyon and Stallion Springs.
"We try to notify customers 48 hours in advance. Then we try to notify them again 24 hours in advance," Milbourn said. She encouraged SCE customers to go online or call customer service to make sure their contact information is up to date. Notifications are sent by phone, email or text, she said.
