Nearly 1,400 pounds of expired and unused medications were collected throughout Kern County over the weekend during an event meant to avoid abuse and misuse of prescription pills.
The Bakersfield Police Department collected 955 pounds of prescription drugs, it said in a news release. The other medication was collected at collection points throughout the county.
The event was held as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
