The late fees kept accumulating for Analee Watts.
She knew she had to return the books she had checked out from the Delano Branch of the Kern County Library, but she had been going through a depressive episode and said she was too busy to get to the library.
Watts was not alone.
Through a public records act, The Californian reviewed local library records and found tens of thousands of Kern County library patrons owed in excess of $1 million in fines.
Indeed, 40,437 people owed money to the county library system as of last month. The library has yet to collect nearly $1.1 million in outstanding fines that have accrued over the past four years.
The amount owed would be far higher if the library did not write off fines and late fees that are more than 4 years old. In February, the county abated approximately $324,705 in fines that accrued in 2014.
The library considers those “uncollectible,” and typically abates a similar amount each year.
But for library patrons within the four-year period, the fines keep adding up.
“It just snowballed,” Watts said of her fines. “There were a bunch of (books) that were due at one time and I had forgotten to renew them. That’s what had kicked them all off.”
When she finally did make it to the library, she found she had racked up $200 in fines, requiring her to enter into a payment plan to it pay off.
“I was kind of hiding it from my family because they were going to be appalled by it,” she said during a phone interview. “I hate it when I do something like that. I’ve been doing better. In fact, this phone call reminded me to renew some stuff.”
Watts, 37, was no stranger to library fines.
Over the past four years, she has paid off $540.75 in library fines, the eighth highest amount in the county.
Although Watts said she has gotten better at keeping track of her library checkouts, and has made sure to pay off her fines, many Kern County residents do not.
And the library is suffering because of it.
A WELCOME ENVIRONMENT
“No matter what, there’s a segment of our population that are just not going to pay their fines or fees for whatever reason,” said Library Director Andie Sullivan.
The library uses multiple avenues to notify people that they have unpaid fines. Prior to an item being overdue, notices are sent via email if a patron has signed up for the alerts. The library also sends letters after 10 days and 30 days overdue.
Patrons can also access their account details online or through the library's app.
Sullivan noted that she has been trying to create a more welcoming environment for the library’s 24 branches, one that attracts more users to the library rather than scare them away with unpaid fines.
“I’d rather focus on getting them through our doors and show them the new library and the new tone that we have,” she said. “I want vibrant, lively, thriving libraries. To me that’s where we’re headed.”
The library tested an amnesty program during a two-week period last year that allowed people to clear their fees by reading, donating or returning materials.
Nearly 1,000 people took advantage of the program, and library officials plan to bring it back for the entire month of August.
NEGATIVE TRENDS
“The trend in libraries nowadays seems to be to eliminate fines altogether,” said Kristie Pratt, customer account services coordinator for the library system. “Because the libraries are seeing that it is a hindrance to people when fees are charged.”
However, the library could use some of the money that is owed to the system.
Despite serving the 12th largest population in the state, its budget is 50th out of 185 library systems in California, according to a report prepared by the California State Library Foundation.
With a total operating income of under $7 million and more than 1 million visits per year, library staff have to make every dollar stretch to provide the services the public has come to expect.
And some library users are concerned.
“Oh, God, could it ever,” gasped Diane Ackley, treasurer for the volunteer organization Friends of the Library when asked if the library could use more money. “It’s not in good condition. Anybody will tell you that.”
The library received about $763,535 in fine payments over the past four years. The money pays for a range of new materials for the library, from books to furnishings.
The more library users pay off their fines, the more the library can purchase.
Unfortunately, fine payments have been decreasing over the past several years even as the amounts owed have remained the same.
“I think it’s decreasing across many library jurisdictions across the country and the state,” Sullivan said. “We know it matters, but we also know we’re here to serve. So we’ll figure it out.”
SNOWBALLING FEES
Fines for individual accounts range from 1 cent to $1,003.51, according to the analysis conducted by The Californian of the library’s fee database. The average amount owed by library users is $27.11. However, 2,205 people owe $100 or more.
Large fines can accrue if users check out the highest number of materials, 30, and do not return them long after the due date comes to pass.
Books cost 50 cents each day they are overdue.
Forty-five days from the due date, the book is considered lost, which adds a lost fee to the account.
If an item is not returned to the library, the delinquent account will be charged to replace it. These costs can range from $5 for a magazine to $41 for a nonfiction book, and potentially higher for reference material.
If an account owes more than $25, the library can involve a collection agency in an attempt to get the money back, which can impact the account holder’s credit rating.
“I hate sending people to collections,” Pratt said. “If we could get (the fine) taken care of before it goes there, then it’s better.”
THE NEW LIBRARY
As books have gone digital, the uses of the library have changed. Whereas before, people used the library simply to check out books, now many come to libraries to use internet services or to attend public events.
Sullivan said she hoped to successfully transition Kern County’s libraries into a modern system, even if she doesn’t have the resources of more resource-rich counties.
She wants to add more interactive exhibits, specifically "makerspaces," or collaborative workshops that can be used to get children interested in science and technology.
Despite the challenges, she is optimistic for the future.
“I have a positive outlook for where this department is heading,” she said. “It will always be evolving, but I am happy in the direction we are moving.”
