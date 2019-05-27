If everything goes as planned, Cottonwood Road in southeast Bakersfield will soon be renamed as South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, erasing what many see as a negative stigma for the struggling neighborhood.
But community advocates and longtime residents are hoping the name change will bring about more than just new street signs. With a new elementary school on the way, and the city of Bakersfield looking to annex large county pockets in the area, residents hope the struggling Cottonwood neighborhood can turn a corner and begin to thrive.
And for the first time in a long time, it looks like it might have a chance.
“We can give hope to a community simply by changing a street name,” said local businesswoman Arleana Waller, who grew up in the Cottonwood neighborhood and led the charge for the name change.
She noted that the change, as well as the new school (which will also be named after King) could serve as a catalyst for bringing businesses back to the area.
She said it could symbolize to residents that pride and unity are returning to the neighborhood, and kickstart a new era for Cottonwood.
“Obviously a flower can grow through concrete,” she said.
History repeats itself
Both Kern County and the city of Bakersfield have signed off on changing Cottonwood Road south of East Brundage Lane to South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Now, the city and county are waiting for Caltrans to change the lettering on Highway 58 exits before moving forward. There is not a timeline as to when new street signs will be put up, but it could take up to three months.
North of East Brundage, the city changed the name of the road to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Lakeview Avenue in 2003.
The switch elicited similar hopes from the community.
At the time, residents said they believed a new name could bring about better fortunes for the neighborhood. However, 16 years later, residents say that although violence in the area has decreased, the new businesses have not materialized, and the expected growth of the neighborhood never came.
“I don’t think business as usual has been kind to the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor,” said local businessman Isaiah Crompton, who helped push for the original name change as well as the most recent one. “There’s a lot of room for improvement.”
He said he hopes for a strip mall, a pharmacy, or even a grocery store, amenities that are lacking in the immediate Cottonwood Road area.
“There used to be grocery stores, mechanics shops, there was a lot of stuff going on,” he said, recalling the area from 45 years ago.
He lamented that the black-owned businesses that proliferated in the area more than 50 years ago had closed up over time and were never replaced. For years, community efforts to revitalize the neighborhood have fizzled out or never gotten off the ground.
“I almost want to say we didn’t happen,” Crompton said. “We weren’t at the table to ask for what we needed for this community.”
But with the new school scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, neighborhood advocates sense a potential resurgence.
A new energy seems be returning to the community.
New investment
Led by community advocates, Bakersfield Ward 1 Councilman Willie Rivera and Kern County District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez have begun to direct city and county resources back into the neighborhood.
Perez has directed $650,000 in infrastructure improvements to the area around Cottonwood Road.
The money will fund curbs, gutters, lights and sidewalks to an area that lacks nearly all of those amenities.
It will also provide for a significant facelift to Belle Terrace Park, which is located next to the new school, and will be renamed to Coretta Scott King Park.
“I just almost fell out of my chair at the thought of it,” Perez said of the new school. “Something this exciting, this kind of investment in an area where we don’t see that happen. And I said, ‘I want all of my money there, all of it.’”
The park will be outfitted with new playground equipment, and a baseball field and community center will be renovated.
In an effort to nurture the up-and-coming residents of the community, Perez said she plans to start a mentorship program for 30 black students at King Elementary School.
The program, which is modeled after a similar effort in Arvin, will connect the participants to black professionals in the community, who will serve as advisors and role models until the students graduate high school.
“This whole region should come together and focus on these kids,” Perez said. “Let’s give them a fighting chance. It’s the right thing to do.”
Annexation
Following the infrastructure improvements by the county, the city will be in a position to annex county pockets in the area.
One of the largest contiguous stretches of unincorporated county land within Bakersfield begins near the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Highway 58, and stretches southwest toward South Chester Avenue.
The city has already identified a strip of 144 parcels along Feliz Drive and Padre Street it considers ripe to be taken into the city.
Annexation is often touted by city officials as a means by which county residents can receive improved services. Although sometimes objected to by the homeowners in county pockets, who prefer the more lax regulations of the county, the city contends annexation leads to a better quality of life.
Talks between the city and county about annexing areas along Cottonwood Road have progressed, and the process could soon begin in earnest.
“It just kind of fit into this whole theme of Cottonwood Road, and I think the rest is history,” said Councilmember Rivera, whose ward encompasses the road.
He said he was “hellbent” on installing curbs, gutters, lights and sidewalks in the community.
Although the northern part of Cottonwood Road is part of the county, the southern stretch is in his ward.
“This has been one of my biggest priorities,” he said of the area. “All of the things we’re talking about, whether it’s changing a street name, or building a school, building a park, they all give people more ownership. They give people more pride. And I think those are the ingredients you need to make a place safer, make it more productive, and I think that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”
Looking to the future
Crompton, who is 62 now, said he still remembers when King was assassinated in 1968.
“I could hear neighbors wailing and crying,” he said. “It was just awful. I didn’t know what had happened at first and I ran home and my parents told me what had happened. The whole community was just so sad.”
Now, more than 50 years after the death of the civil right’s leader, King’s legacy will be a permanent presence in the community, and advocates hope the new name will symbolize a new future for the neighborhood.
For one Bakersfield resident in particular, the name change has special significance.
Local businesswoman Angel Lee says she and King are related. Her mother and King are first cousins, she said.
Lee said she only found out the connection relatively recently, after her mother researched the family lineage.
“I cried,” she said of her reaction when she heard the news. “Tears just poured down my eyes because I’ve always liked him and was drawn to everything he did.”
She helped advocate for the name change, appearing in front of the Board of Supervisors to comment in favor of the switch.
She said the new street name will empower the neighborhood.
“It may seem forgotten, but it’s not,” she said of the area. “I see this as a possibility there can be a change. There’s still hope over there.”
