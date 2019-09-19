More than 1,200 overdue library accounts are back in good standing following the Kern County Library's amnesty program in August, which resulted in more than $31,000 in forgiven fines.
"We’re evolving and changing and we’re trying to be a kinder and gentler library system. This is one avenue we tried," said Andie Sullivan, director of libraries.
At a time when library systems are struggling to remain relevant, many have resorted to new and innovative ways to retain as many patrons as possible. Some libraries have gone completely fine-free. But the Kern County Library isn't quite there yet, Sullivan said.
Instead, through the amnesty program, fines can be erased for adults by donating needed supplies like Legos, sidewalk chalk or cleaning wipes. Children could read books to have their fines cleared.
The idea is to get families back into the libraries to experience the good things happening there, Sullivan said.
"They get embarrassed," she said. "I hear all the time, 'I can’t go to the library, I have fees.'"
Countywide, roughly 40,000 people owe just more than $1 million total in fines, according to an analysis by The Californian in June.
Last year, amnesty was offered for the first time during two separate weeks, one in June and one in July. This year, it lasted throughout August, allowing more opportunities for amnesty for people in rural areas, where libraries are only open two or three days a week.
In addition to having their negative balances cleared, some people took the opportunity to simply pay their fine — in total $9,500 in fines were paid off. And the library recovered more than 300 materials that had been marked lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.